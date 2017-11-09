Roy Moore on defense as woman claims sexual encounter at 14

Two Alabama sheriffs say they never endorsed Roy Moore for Senate, despite a Moore campaign press release Wednesday saying they had.

Two Alabama sheriffs say they never endorsed Roy Moore for Senate, despite a Moore campaign press release Wednesday saying they had.

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is telling potential donors in a new fundraising pitch that "the forces of evil are on the march in our country."

Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore is telling potential donors in a new fundraising pitch that "the forces of evil are on the march in our country."

The Latest: Moore says 'forces of evil' are on the march

The Latest: Moore says 'forces of evil' are on the march

Washington Post quotes Alabama woman as saying Roy Moore had sexual contact with her when she was about 14.

Washington Post quotes Alabama woman as saying Roy Moore had sexual contact with her when she was about 14.

Roy Moore began his political career in Alabama in 1977 after serving in the military for years.

Roy Moore began his political career in Alabama in 1977 after serving in the military for years.

A woman says she had sexual contact with Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, when she was 14 years old, according to a Washington Post report.

According to the report, the encounter happened in 1979 when Moore was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney in Etowah County.

The woman, Leigh Corfman, says Moore met her several times and at one point drove her to his home where he touched her over her underwear and guided her hand to touch him over his, the Post reported. They did not have sexual intercourse, the Post said.

The Washington Post story says they interviewed three other women who said Moore asked them on dates. None of the women say Moore forced them into any sexual contact.

"Aside from Corfman, three other women interviewed by The Washington Post in recent weeks say Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s, episodes they say they found flattering at the time, but troubling as they got older," the report states.

Two of the women, Debbie Wesson Gibson and Gloria Thacker Deason, said they stand by their statements that they dated Moore when they were 17 and 18 respectively.

In a written statement, Moore's campaign called the Washington Post report "completely false and a desperate political attack."

“Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today’s Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake. National liberal organizations know their chosen candidate Doug Jones is in a death spiral, and this is their last-ditch Hail Mary," Moore's campaign said.

It's too late for Moore's name to be removed from the ballot, even if he wants to drop out. That's according to John Bennett, a spokesman for the Alabama secretary of state.

Bennett says the party and candidate can revoke the Republican's nomination, but his name would appear regardless because a key deadline has already passed. Bennett says in such a scenario, even if Moore earned more votes than the Democrat, the state canvassing board would declare the Democrat the winner.

Several senior Republicans called on Moore to quit the race after The Washington Post reported allegations of sexual misconduct.

REACTION POURING IN

Moore's campaign has put out multiple tweets

The Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I’ve EVER faced!



We are are in the midst of a spiritual battle with those who want to silence our message. (1/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

The forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal –– even inflict physical harm –– if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me. (2/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

I believe you and I have a duty to stand up and fight back against the forces of evil waging an all-out war on our conservative values!



Our nation is at a crossroads right now — both spiritually and politically. (3/4) #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

Our children and grandchildren’s futures are on the line.



So rest assured — I will NEVER GIVE UP the fight! (4/4) #ALSen pic.twitter.com/QfN0GM7EMh — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 9, 2017

Moore's opponent Doug Jones' campaign said Thursday afternoon, "Roy Moore needs to answer these serious charges."

Gov. Kay Ivey said, "These allegations are deeply disturbing. I will hold judgment until we know the facts. The people of Alabama deserve to know the truth and will make their own decisions.”

According to NBC News reporter Frank Thorp, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made the following statement about the story.

BREAKING: MCCONNELL on Roy Moore: "If these allegations are true, he must step aside." pic.twitter.com/onUoPG1NIA — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 9, 2017

U.S. Senator Luther Strange (R-AL), whom Moore beat in a primary runoff, said "It's very, very disturbing what I've just read," as he came out of the U.S. Capitol. "I'll have more to say about it, I'm sure, after I learn more." He declined to say whether Moore should exit the race.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL)

BREAKING: Alabama Senator Richard Shelby weighs in on Moore allegations:



"If that's true, I don't believe there'd be any place for him in the United States Senate" — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 9, 2017

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell called the reports "deeply troubling".

Today’s allegations against Roy Moore are deeply troubling. If true, Moore should step aside from his campaign immediately. Alabama voters deserve a candidate they can trust and who represents decency. — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) November 9, 2017

U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) said Moore should step aside.

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 9, 2017

The Senate Leadership Fund, which backed Sen. Strange over Moore in the primary, had this to say:

"If there is even a shred of evidence to these accusations, Gov. [Kay] Ivey and the Alabama Republican Party need to do everything in their power to remove Judge Moore from the ballot. There is no place in our party for sexual predators."

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado said, "The allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are deeply troubling." Gardner chairs the Republican senatorial campaign committee. He adds, "If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election."

Sens. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Jeff Flake of Arizona echoed those comments, and No. 2 Senate Republican John Cornyn of Texas calls the report "deeply troubling."

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.