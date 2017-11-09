Montgomery Police investigating after shooting injures teen

Police are investigating after a teenager was injured during a Montgomery shooting early Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Avondale Road, according to Capt. Regina Duckett. When officers arrived at the scene they found a teenage girl suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Duckett says the victim is refusing to cooperate and told investigators, “I ain’t no snitch."

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

No suspects have been arrested at this point.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.