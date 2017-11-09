2 men missing since Sunday sought by Montgomery police

An example of a 2016 Honda CRV

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help finding two men reported missing on Tuesday.

Investigators say Kendrick Stokes, 30, of Montgomery, and Edward Reeves, 29, of Atlanta, were reported missing from Montgomery.

The two were last seen Sunday in Montgomery. They were driving a white 2016 Honda CRV with an unknown Georgia license plate.

Anyone with information on the location of either man should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

