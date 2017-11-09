Affordable Care Act open enrollment time shortened for 2017

Exposure to air pollution can increase the risk for osteoporosis and broken bones in older adults, a new U.S. study suggests.More >>
A decline in the pumping ability of an older person's heart can lower blood flow to their brain's memory center, new research has found.More >>
Women treated for early stage breast cancer still face a substantial risk of recurrence up to 20 years later, a large, new study shows.More >>
As if the idea of teen cyberbullying isn't harrowing enough, a new study warns of a strange twist in which kids anonymously post hurtful messages -- to themselves.More >>
The sooner driverless cars make their way onto American roadways, the sooner thousands of lives will be saved each year, a new report suggests.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
If you’re in need of health insurance, you’ve got a little over a month to choose a plan online, or you can go to the Wellness Coalition in Montgomery.More >>
Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the fidget spinners in question were not recommended for kids, according to the Public Interest Research Group.More >>
Pregnancy. It's a journey that seems to have an unending list of questions. Providing answers along with support is the goal of the Nurse-Family Partnership.More >>
For a family having trouble conceiving, it can be a painful process but with fertility treatments today, there's new hope.More >>
Federal funding for the nation-wide Children's Health Insurance Program stopped Oct. 1 and now lawmakers and representatives are reacting in both opposition and approval due to the proposed cuts, or improvements the new bill proposes.More >>
Since 2000, the number of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder has more than doubled according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Faulkner University is working to change those numbers.More >>
The 2017 March of Dimes Premature Birth Report Card is out and Alabama got an "F" with a preterm birth rate of 12 percent.More >>
