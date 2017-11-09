Affordable Care Act open enrollment time shortened for 2017

The sooner driverless cars make their way onto American roadways, the sooner thousands of lives will be saved each year, a new report suggests.

As if the idea of teen cyberbullying isn't harrowing enough, a new study warns of a strange twist in which kids anonymously post hurtful messages -- to themselves.

Women treated for early stage breast cancer still face a substantial risk of recurrence up to 20 years later, a large, new study shows.

A decline in the pumping ability of an older person's heart can lower blood flow to their brain's memory center, new research has found.

Exposure to air pollution can increase the risk for osteoporosis and broken bones in older adults, a new U.S. study suggests.

Despite multiple attempts by Congress and President Donald Trump, efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act have yet to be successful.

So, if you’re in need of health insurance, you’ve got a little over a month to choose a plan online, or you can go to the Wellness Coalition in Montgomery. They’re one of the organizations currently enrolling people in the Affordable Care Act, despite the reduced time frame.

“It’s just really important because the enrollment period is so short. We just need to make sure that people are getting the information and that they understand that you know if it comes to the beginning of January, they’ve missed their chance if that’s when they did it last year," said Wellness Coalition. Executive Director Molly Stone. "So, we really want people to contact us and get it started as quickly as possible.”

The enrollment period has been shortened by over a month. In 2016, the open enrollment period ran from Nov. 1 to Jan. 31, but this year it started on Nov. 1 and will end on Dec. 15.

"We want people to understand that they need to get moving and get it done," said Stone.

Linda Rudolph signed up for the Affordable Care Act just four days ago. "It wasn't that much out of pocket money," Rudolph said.

According to the U.S. Health and Human Services Department, 80 percent of Americans can get a plan for 2018 for less than $75 a month.

"Health insurance comes with so many peace of mind kind of benefits. So, we want people to get the health care they need, and getting the insurance that they can use is one of the big pieces of that," said Stone.

According to the Marketplace Enrollment Data, more than 40,000 people are uninsured in the River Region.

