Auburn man killed in collision with Lee County Sheriff's deputy SUV

A 27-year-old Auburn man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Lee County early Thursday morning.

Alabama State Troopers say Preston Anthony Massey was killed just before 2 a.m. when the 2006 Chevrolet Impala he was driving crashed near the 66-mile marker of I-85, located near Opelika.

Troopers say Massey's vehicle was still in the roadway when it was struck by a 2017 Chevy Tahoe driven by a Lee County Sheriff's deputy.

Investigators say Massey was pronounced dead a short time later. The deputy, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

