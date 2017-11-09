Lanes to be closed on I-65 in Butler County starting Monday

Lanes will be closed during the day on Interstate 65 in Butler County starting Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation said.

An ALDOT project began Sept. 18 in the area. The project consists of planing, resurfacing and traffic striping I-65 near the County Road 141 overpass to south of Beaver Creek. Crews are also installing cable guide rail from the Conecuh County line to half a mile north of County Road 28.

ALDOT says the daytime lane closures are necessary to complete the project. There will be no lane closures northbound from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. or southbound from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers should use caution while traveling in this area and expect delays.

