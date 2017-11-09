Free document shredding event scheduled to combat identity theft

A free on-site document destruction event will be held in Montgomery on Dec. 8, for anyone who needs to shred documents revealing personal information.

The event, which will be held from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Garrett Coliseum, is intended to fight identity theft. The public is encouraged to bring up to five bags or boxes of old personal information to the event, where mobile shredding trucks will be on hand in the south parking lot to destroy the documents.

This event is not for business or company disposal.

The Montgomery Clean City Commission, MAX Credit Union, AARP Alabama, the City of Montgomery and Gilmore Services are offering the event, and Montgomery City Councilmen Richard Bollinger, Charles Jinright and Arch Lee are also sponsoring.

Gilmore Services guarantees all confidential records are disposed of properly and shredded paper will be recycled.

