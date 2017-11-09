A family of winners

If you're an Alabama fan, you know the name Shaun Dion Hamilton. He's a superstar linebacker for the Crimson Tide. But, at home, he's simply Shaun D, and he shines best when he's around his family.

The Hamilton family is one of this year's Families of the Year. Shaun Dion plays for the University of Alabama, and his older brother Shelton was also a football standout before graduating from Morehouse College in Atlanta. But their accomplishments don't stop there.

Shelton graduated with honors from Morehouse and Shaun earned his undergraduate degree with honors from Alabama.

"I would describe my family has good communicators, strong bond and caring," Diane Hamilton said.

"We communicate about everything. I love them to death and thank them for just always having everyone's back," Shaun said.

It's what makes their parents smile the most - raising son's that are smart and caring. It's not uncommon to see the Hamiltons volunteering as a family with the Salvation Army, feeding the homeless, or with other charities.

"No matter how far you go in life it's always good to give back to the community," said Shelton.

While Tide fans may be familiar with the initials S.D.H, Shaun's dad has taken those same letters to describe his family - S for spirituality, D for determined and H.

"We all work hard at whatever we do," Shelton Hamilton said.

A family motto to live and play by.

