State board discusses recommendations for schools superintendent

Alabama's search for it's next state schools superintendent begins.

The board and interim superintendent went over recommendations Thursday.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson says the person should have experience with state lawmakers and elected officials and be knowledgeable about education trends and programs.

Richardson is the fourth superintendent in 19 months.

The school board also named Reginald Eggleston chief administrative officer of the Montgomery Public Schools intervention.

He was previously named chief education officer.

The title change gives Eggleston more authority and allows him to take action, like approving the budget last week.

