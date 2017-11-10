Montgomery neighborhood association launches new efforts to tackle issues

The Ridgecrest-Southern Meadows Neighborhood Associations is launching new efforts to crack down on crime and see overall community beautification.

The Ridgecrest-Southern Meadows Neighborhood Associations is one of the largest in Montgomery and they are working to implement changes to meet those goals. Currently, there is one president for the Ridgecrest-Southern Meadows Neighborhood Association, but with nearly 500 homes in this area, it's a big undertaking.

In order to get more done they are taking a different approach. The group is implementing a system where they have block captains to report to the president. Thursday was the first block meeting for residents who live on Shadyside, Collinwood, and West Woodland.

Representatives with the city were on hand to share about the 25 Center for City Services, a new program which will help the neighborhood association address distressed properties, establish better communication within their organization, utilize the resources from the clean city commission and better report their issues to the city.

Next month a special meeting will be held for residents who live on West Clovis, Southmont, and Clovis drive.

