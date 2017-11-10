Eric: Weekend weather preview

A cold but clear morning means no weather issues for commuters, the first time this week we haven't had rain or fog slowing things down. Clear skies mean lots of sunshine throughout the day as we look ahead to an overall solid weekend forecast.

TODAY: Clear skies this time of year typically results in cold mornings but mild afternoons. Highs today will climb into the upper 60s, and the sunshine will add an additional layer of warmth to the picture.

Friday Night Fever games will be comfortably cool with temperatures falling into the 50s and zero chance of rain.

THIS WEEKEND: Easterly winds spell below normal temperatures this weekend with highs Saturday into the lower-middle 60s for the Montgomery area. But as is typical during easterly flow setups, east Alabama will be cooler with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will develop Sunday, but rain chances remain low overall, hovering around 20 percent.

