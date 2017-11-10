'Chilly's Ice Cold Band' shaping young minds in Union Springs

There’s something pretty cool going on in Union Springs and it has nothing to do with the weather.

“The name of the band is Chilly’s Ice Cool Band,” said Stan “Chilly” Cooks.

Stan and a friend were brainstorming and came up with the idea about three years ago. He wanted to provide kids with something else to do, and with his passion for music, the solution seemed pretty obvious. They decided to start a marching band for kids. It started with four kids in year one, now they’re up to 38. And it’s all free. The lessons, instruments, even after school tutoring is all provided by volunteers.

“My favorite part is to have an activity after school and not just sit at home,” said 12-year-old band member Jaylon Mildry.

“I learned the piano, clarinet, even how to march,” said 9-year-old band member Jataviah Tarver.

“I look at them as a piece of clay,” said “Chilly”. “You can shape and mold that clay.”

The group has its own song, its own pledge, and a man who wants to give kids one more chance to excel and maybe try something different.

“With football and basketball their knees get bad, music is forever.”

The kids perform in all kinds of parades and events. They will be at a Veteran’s Day event in Union Springs on Saturday.

We mentioned the whole thing is free for the kids but the one thing they can use is instruments. If you have an instrument in good condition you’d like to donate, check out the Chilly’s Ice Cool Band Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.