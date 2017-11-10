Friday Fallout: Reaction to Moore sex encounter accusations continues

Here's what's being said about Roy Moore on Friday, the day after The Washington Post's bombshell story of allegations he initiated sexual activities with an underage girl nearly 40 years ago.

Moore has strongly denied the accusations against him, made just a month before the Dec. 12 special election, calling it "the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation."

More than a dozen Republican senators are among a chorus of legislators calling on Moore to step aside if the reports are true.

The candidate has stated he has no intentions of leaving the Senate race, however, and Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill's office says state law prevents removal of his name from the ballot at such a late date.

President Donald Trump

Trump supported Sen. Luther Strange during the Republican special election primary and runoff. Friday, his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said the president, who is traveling in Asia, believes a "mere allegation" - especially one from many years ago - shouldn't be allowed to destroy a person's life. She added, though, "the president also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside."

Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Kasich took to Twitter Friday morning to express a warning to the GOP, stating that "The actions described make him unfit for office," and that "[t]he GOP must not support him. He should step aside." Kasich, a vocal critic of President Trump, has never supported Moore, saying "I've long opposed [him] & his divisive viewpoints."

Mitt Romney

The former GOP presidential nominee stated "I believe Leigh Corfman," one of Moore's accusers, and said "Moore is unfit for office and should step aside." Romney further tweeted, "Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections."

Ed Henry

The Alabama state representative said he's not buying the accusations against Moore, and went as far as to tell the Cullman Times the women accusing Moore of improprieties should be prosecuted.

“If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years. I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion,” Henry told the newspaper.

Henry later tweeted that "I don't believe victims of sexual assault should be prosecuted. I believe people who falsely accuse should be accountable." Henry further tweeted that "It is ironic how people outraged at what they think I said believe it is ok to threaten my family. Such great people."

Steve Bannon

A former senior strategist for President Trump before the two had a falling out, Bannon has broken with most of the GOP establishment and Trump, and is a supporter of Moore's candidacy.

"The Bezos-Amazon-Washington Post that dropped that dime on Donald Trump, is the same Bezos-Amazon-Washington Post that dropped the dime this afternoon on Judge Roy Moore," Bannon said. "Now is that a coincidence? That's what I mean when I say 'opposition party.'"

Jerry Moore

Jerry Moore told CNN reporter Martin Savage he's supporting his older brother's candidacy "to the hilt" and drew comparisons of the growing controversy to the persecution of Jesus Christ. He also said he's concerned about the impact of the allegations on their 91-year-old mother.

