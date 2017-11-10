Man shot on Montgomery's Bitford Way Friday morning - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Man shot on Montgomery's Bitford Way Friday morning

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning in the 100 block of Bitford Way. That's just off Mobile Highway. 

Police say the victim, an adult male, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Photos from the scene show multiple investigators focused on a black Jaguar sedan.Multiple bullet holes were visible through a shattered window.

Details about the shooting and motive remain unknown. It's unclear if anyone has been arrested at this time.

