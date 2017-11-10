Man shot on Montgomery's Bitford Way Friday morning

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning in the 100 block of Bitford Way. That's just off Mobile Highway. Police say the victim, an adult male, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Details about the shooting and motive remain unknown.
A Phenix City resident was convicted for his part in two stolen identity fraud schemes on Thursday.
Opelika police are searching for two Raceway gas station burglary suspects.
An arrest has been made in a Dothan drive-by shooting that left a man in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.
A death investigation has been opened after Montgomery police say a man fired at people inside the home of an ex-girlfriend only to be killed when someone returned fire.
Thanks to an anonymous tip called into CrimeStoppers, the Prattville Police Department has identified and arrested the suspect in an investigation of counterfeit money being passed at area businesses.
A Lowndes County registered sex offender is believed to be on the run in the Montgomery area.
Dothan police are searching for the suspect linked to a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.
An Auburn man has been arrested after shooting into a home. On Wednesday, Auburn police arrested 32-year-old Clinton Slagle from Auburn on a felony warrant charging him with shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Sylacauga police are investigating a string of house fires in the area.
