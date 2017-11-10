Man charged with sexual abuse in Houston County

A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges including rape, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Tyler Alan Watkins of Cowarts is charged with rape second degree and sodomy second degree.

No additional details have been released but officials do say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Watkins was placed in the Houston County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

