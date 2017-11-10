All lanes back open on I-85 NB after 2 crashes near Taylor Road

All lanes on Interstate 85 northbound near Taylor Road are back open after several were blocked by two crashes, one involving an 18-wheeler.

The crashes appeared to have happened just before the Taylor Road exit, exit nine, according to the cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Multiple vehicles appeared to have been involved.

According to Capt Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, there were two separate crashes and injuries involved were minor.

