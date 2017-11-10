All lanes back open on I-85 NB after 2 crashes near Taylor Road

Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.More >>
Six-time Olympic medal winning gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
Six-time Olympic medal winning gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
The United States and South Korea have started joint naval drills that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea.More >>
The United States and South Korea have started joint naval drills that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea.More >>
Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.More >>
Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.More >>
Scholars dispute an Alabama state official who cites the Bible to defend the Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused of sexual advances on girls.More >>
Scholars dispute an Alabama state official who cites the Bible to defend the Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused of sexual advances on girls.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>