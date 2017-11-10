Families of the Year: Mission to serve

On a mission to serve. That's how you can describe our last Family of the Year nominee. In the Kenny, family there is no "I" - just we - and serving together is what they like to do.

The Kennys often take trips to Miami on mission trips.

Serving others is part of who this family is. They've been to Miami and Alaska to spread of the Gospel and to serve others together as a family.

"I think it's wonderful to serve together. It gives us an opportunity to instead of going on a typical vacation. Instead of going to Disney or Sea World or something like that, you get to give back a little bit," Andrew said.

The Kennys also spend time lending a hand in their community ball park where their three son's have spent a lot of time.

"The children have grown up there playing ball. They've ended up working in the concession stand. It's just become a family event for us," Catherine said.

"There are so many things I can do there to help other people there, and if I was in there situation I'd want somebody to do it for me," Ted said.

The Kennys describe their family as close, supportive and even chaotic at times. But never too busy to lend a helping hand when needed.

The Kennys have a son, Nathan, who who lives in Auburn.

All five Familes of the Year will be honored at the Museum of Fine Arts on Sunday.

