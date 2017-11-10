Josh: Cool weekend ahead

A COOL WEEKEND: A steady east wind will push cooler air into the state late Friday night into Saturday; high temperatures tomorrow will stay in the upper 50s in east Alabama, with low and mid 60s in the western counties. The breeze and clouds (in east Alabama) will make it feel even cooler, though. We stay on the cool side Sunday, too, with highs in the lower 60s.

LET'S TALK FOOTBALL: High school football playoff games will kick off across the state this evening. We expect a clear sky, light wind and cool temperatures. We'll drop through the 60s into the 50s as the games roll along. A jacket or coat is a good idea. Auburn hosts Georgia Saturday at 2:30pm, temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s by the final whistle. A similarly chilly game awaits Alabama, the Crimson Tide travels to Starkville for a 6pm kick against Mississippi State.

SUNDAY RAIN? A weak front could touch off one or two showers around the state on Sunday, but any rain that falls will be light and spotty. Brief, too - if you have rain, it won't last longer than 30 minutes or so.

After that, there's no big rain chance anytime soon. Most of the next seven days will be dry.

A FINAL NOTE: There is growing evidence of a shift to even colder weather as Thanksgiving approaches...stay tuned.

