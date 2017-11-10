Women stand by comments about Moore in WaPo story

As U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore continues to come under fire, his accusers are sticking to their statements.

Three of the women in a Thursday Washington Post article who say Moore pursued them when they were teens and he was in his 30s released statements about their comments.

Leigh Corfman, who told the Washington Post she had a sexual encounter with Moore when she was 14, said she is standing by her story.

"I stand by my comments," Corfman said. "The article is very detailed, anyone with questions should please re-read it. And I want to say thank you to my friends and others who have supported me and my story."

Another woman says Moore took her on dates that included drinking alcohol when she was 18. The legal drinking age in Alabama was 19 at the time.

“I stand by my word and have no further comment at this time,” Gloria Deason said.

Deason's attorney, Paula Cobia, says her client has read the Washington Post article and says everything in it is accurate and correct. Cobia said Deason doesn’t know the other women in the article.

Cobia also said Deason knew the article would put her in the limelight, and it wasn't an easy decision for her, but she wanted to tell the truth. She said Deason had no incentive to come out with the information.

Deborah Wesson Gibson, who says she was 17 when Moore took her on several dates, also commented on the article.

“I stand by the interview I gave The Washington Post and feel that I am represented accurately in the story," Gibson said. "Please refer to the article; I do not have any additional comment, thank you.”

We have not received a comment from Wendy Miller, the fourth woman named in the article.

The Washington Post article says the women didn’t seek out the news organization to make their allegations. The article states that while working on a story about Moore's Senate campaign supporters, a Post reporter got a tip about Moore having relationships with teenage girls.

Over three weeks, two reporters contacted and interviewed the women. The article says the women were hesitant about coming forward at first, but ultimately decided it was important for people to know the truth.

None of the women know each other, the article states.

Alabama State Rep. Ed Henry is getting heat for recent comments he made about the women. Henry says he doesn't buy the allegations against Moore, and he told the Cullman Times that the women accusing Moore of sexual misconduct should be prosecuted.

“If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years. I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion,” Henry told the newspaper.

He later tweeted, "I don't believe victims of sexual assault should be prosecuted. I believe people who falsely accuse should be accountable."

Gov. Kay Ivey answered questions about whether she finds the accounts of the women trustworthy.

"Why wouldn't it be?" she said. "I don't know, anything can happen. We just have to get more facts."

In a radio interview with Sean Hannity, Moore said he doesn’t know Corfman and has never had any contact with her.

Moore said he dated “a lot of young ladies” after returning to the U.S. from serving in the military, but didn’t remember going on dates with the women in the story.

Moore said he remembered two of the women: Debbie Wesson Gibson and Gloria Thacker Deason.

"I know her, but I don’t remember going out on dates," Moore said of Gibson. "I knew her as a friend. If we did go out on dates, then we did, but I don’t remember that."

Moore also denied ever giving Gloria Thacker Deason rose wine.

“I never provided alcohol, beer or intoxicating liquor to a minor. That would be against the law, against anything I would have ever done,” Moore said. He added that it was a dry county.

Moore said he remembers Deason as a "good girl."

Moore also said that he stands by his claims that these allegations are a political attack.

"This never happened, they know it never happened and obviously you don't wait 40 years to bring up something like this," he said. "There are going to come out facts, there will be facts that show in this situation that this was a Democrat, and maybe even the established Republican, efforts to undermine this campaign because they don't want to hear the truth in Washington and they don’t want to hear the truth about god and the constitution."

