Missing 68-year-old Foley man found safe - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Missing 68-year-old Foley man found safe

Kenneth David Barnes (Source: ALEA) Kenneth David Barnes (Source: ALEA)
FOLEY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has closed the statewide Missing Senior Alert for a 68-year-old south Alabama man.

ALEA reports Saturday that Kenneth David Burns, 68, of Foley, has been found safely.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly