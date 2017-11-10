Missing Senior Alert issued for 68-year-old Foley man

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide Missing Senior Alert for a 68-year-old south Alabama man.

The Foley Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Kenneth David Barnes. He may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment, the police department says.

Barnes was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, jeans, and sunglasses. He left his home on foot in the area of Arcadia Drive in Foley.

If anyone has any information regarding Barnes' whereabouts, call (251) 943-4431 or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.