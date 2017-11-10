Increased security expected for upcoming Auburn game

Auburn and Georgia fans are already out on the Plains getting ready for what is going to be one of the most attended games of the season.

Tickets are completely sold out as thousands of people migrated to Auburn to take part in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Law enforcement officials say that security is always a priority, but they are calling in even more reinforcements for Saturday's big game.

“Well obviously for these next few games we expect there to be a higher attendance, a lot of people in town. So we'll have some extra resources, extra officers and we have about 15 different agencies that help us work security for these games in and around Jordan-Hare Stadium and as well as downtown,” said Auburn Police Chief, Paul Register.

He also said they begin preparations for these large games months in advance.

“As soon as the season is over we will begin planning for the next season. We take information that we get from our federal partners, the intelligence in the diffusion centers, and we put that information in our plans and use that to prepare for these games,” Register said.

Kickoff for the game is set for 2 :30 p.m. Saturday.

