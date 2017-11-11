Moore speaks publicly for first time about allegations in WaPo article

Roy Moore spoke to the Mid-Alabama Republicans Club in Vestavia Hills Saturday morning, and he addressed for the first time publicly allegations brought to light by the Washington Post that he pursued relationships with minors.

Moore called the article, which details an alleged sexual encounter with a 14-year-old and dates involving alcohol with minors, a "desperate attempt" to stop his Senate campaign. He says the article is completely false, as well as hurtful.

"I've been married to my wife, Kayla, for nearly 33 years," he said. "We have four children. I have one daughter, and I have five granddaughters. I have the highest regard for the protection of young children."

Moore also said he has not provided alcoholic beverages to minors and has not been guilty of sexual misconduct with anyone. He asked why the allegations were coming out after 40 years, after his decades in the public eye, including political campaigns and investigations.

"To think grown woman would wait 40 years to come forward, right before the election, to bring charges, is absolutely unbelievable," Moore said.

Moore mentioned Democrats and the Republican establishment, saying they know the importance of the election and what it could mean for the future of the country. He said they're "desperate."

"We do not intend to let the Democrats or the established Republicans or anybody else behind this story stop this campaign," Moore said.

He also teased that investigations are being conducted into the matter.

"In the next few days, there will be revelations about the motivations and the content of this article," Moore said.

Moore said he expects Alabama to see through the "charade."

"Everybody watching should ask themselves, 'Is it strange that after forty years of constant investigation, people have waited until four weeks prior to the general election to bring their complaints?" Moore asked the audience.

Moore also spoke at the event to honor veterans and say he is proud of his own military service in Vietnam. He said he appreciates the United States and the freedoms granted by the nation, such as freedom of speech and protest. He said everyone should respect the country because of those freedoms.

"If you can't appreciate that, you can't appreciate your country, and vice versa," Moore said. "If you can't appreciate your country, you can't appreciate that, because I've been in countries where these freedoms were not there."

You can watch the full speech above.

