Second round pairing for AHSAA playoffs released - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Second round pairing for AHSAA playoffs released

(Source: AHSAA) (Source: AHSAA)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The first week of  the the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs is complete, with some Fever teams advancing to the second round. 

Here are the second round playoffs pairings:

CLASS 1A
Isabella (10-1) at Wadley (10-0)
Marengo (8-3) at Georgiana (11-0)
Talladega County Central (7-3) at Maplesville (10-0)
Brantley (8-3) at Sweet Water (9-1)

Addison (9-2) at Hackleburg (10-1)
South Lamar (8-3) at Cedar Bluff (8-3)
Cherokee (8-3) at Lynn (11-0)
Spring Garden (8-3) at Pickens County (9-2), Reform

CLASS 2A
Luverne (9-2) at Aliceville (6-4)
Leroy (9-2) at Ariton (10-1)
Thorsby (8-2) at Goshen
Abbeville (9-2) at St. Luke’s Episcopal (9-1), Mobile, Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Sulligent (10-1) at Reeltown (7-4)
LaFayette (9-2) at Fyffe (11-0)
Lamar County (7-4) at Ranburne (5-6)
Sand Rock (9-2) at Lanett (11-0) 

CLASS 3A
Gordo (10-1) at Mobile Christian (8-3)
Clarke County (9-2) at Wicksburg (10-1)
American Christian (8-3) at Montgomery Academy (9-2)
Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-1) at Oakman (8-3)

Sylvania (10-1) at West Morgan (10-1)
Randolph County (10-1) at Fultondale (11-0)
Colbert Heights (10-1) at Weaver (7-4)
J.B. Pennington (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)

CLASS 4A
Tallassee (10-1) at Bibb County (10-1), Centreville
UMS-Wright (9-2) at Montgomery Catholic (10-1)
W.S. Neal (6-5) at Alabama Christian (9-2), Montgomery
Saint James (8-3) at Andalusia (10-1)

Rogers (11-0) at Hokes Bluff (9-2)
Jacksonville (8-3) at Fayette County (9-2), Fayette
Wilson (10-1) at Cherokee County (5-6), Centre
Dora (9-2) at Saks (11-0), Anniston

CLASS 5A
Calera (7-4) at Beauregard (9-1)
St. Paul’s Episcopal (10-1) at Carroll (11-0), Ozark
Central-Clay County (8-3) at Demopolis (9-2)
Eufaula (9-2) at Vigor (8-3), Prichard

Mae Jemison (10-1) at St. Clair County (8-3), Odenville
Wenonah (9-1) at Mortimer Jordan (9-2), Kimberly
Brooks (8-2) at Etowah (10-1), Attalla
Briarwood Christian (11-0) at Lee-Huntsville (8-3), Milton Frank Stadium

CLASS 6A
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-3) at Saraland (8-3)
Park Crossing (10-1) at Opelika (8-3)
Wetumpka (10-1) at Carver-Montgomery (5-6)
Sidney Lanier (10-1) at Spanish Fort (10-1)

Austin (11-0) at Shades Valley (8-3), Irondale
Ramsay (6-5) at Pinson Valley (11-0)
Muscle Shoals (9-2) at Oxford (11-0)
Clay-Chalkville (9-2) at Homewood (10-1)

CLASS 7A
Auburn (10-1) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0), Mobile
Lee-Montgomery (7-3) at Central-Phenix City (10-0)

Mountain Brook (8-3) at Thompson (11-0), Alabaster
Hoover (8-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (11-0)

The results from Friday night's Football Fever games can be found here

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly