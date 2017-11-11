Second round pairing for AHSAA playoffs released

The first week of the the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs is complete, with some Fever teams advancing to the second round.

Here are the second round playoffs pairings:

CLASS 1A

Isabella (10-1) at Wadley (10-0)

Marengo (8-3) at Georgiana (11-0)

Talladega County Central (7-3) at Maplesville (10-0)

Brantley (8-3) at Sweet Water (9-1)

Addison (9-2) at Hackleburg (10-1)

South Lamar (8-3) at Cedar Bluff (8-3)

Cherokee (8-3) at Lynn (11-0)

Spring Garden (8-3) at Pickens County (9-2), Reform

CLASS 2A

Luverne (9-2) at Aliceville (6-4)

Leroy (9-2) at Ariton (10-1)

Thorsby (8-2) at Goshen

Abbeville (9-2) at St. Luke’s Episcopal (9-1), Mobile, Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Sulligent (10-1) at Reeltown (7-4)

LaFayette (9-2) at Fyffe (11-0)

Lamar County (7-4) at Ranburne (5-6)

Sand Rock (9-2) at Lanett (11-0)

CLASS 3A

Gordo (10-1) at Mobile Christian (8-3)

Clarke County (9-2) at Wicksburg (10-1)

American Christian (8-3) at Montgomery Academy (9-2)

Hillcrest-Evergreen (10-1) at Oakman (8-3)

Sylvania (10-1) at West Morgan (10-1)

Randolph County (10-1) at Fultondale (11-0)

Colbert Heights (10-1) at Weaver (7-4)

J.B. Pennington (9-2) at Piedmont (10-1)

CLASS 4A

Tallassee (10-1) at Bibb County (10-1), Centreville

UMS-Wright (9-2) at Montgomery Catholic (10-1)

W.S. Neal (6-5) at Alabama Christian (9-2), Montgomery

Saint James (8-3) at Andalusia (10-1)

Rogers (11-0) at Hokes Bluff (9-2)

Jacksonville (8-3) at Fayette County (9-2), Fayette

Wilson (10-1) at Cherokee County (5-6), Centre

Dora (9-2) at Saks (11-0), Anniston

CLASS 5A

Calera (7-4) at Beauregard (9-1)

St. Paul’s Episcopal (10-1) at Carroll (11-0), Ozark

Central-Clay County (8-3) at Demopolis (9-2)

Eufaula (9-2) at Vigor (8-3), Prichard

Mae Jemison (10-1) at St. Clair County (8-3), Odenville

Wenonah (9-1) at Mortimer Jordan (9-2), Kimberly

Brooks (8-2) at Etowah (10-1), Attalla

Briarwood Christian (11-0) at Lee-Huntsville (8-3), Milton Frank Stadium

CLASS 6A

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-3) at Saraland (8-3)

Park Crossing (10-1) at Opelika (8-3)

Wetumpka (10-1) at Carver-Montgomery (5-6)

Sidney Lanier (10-1) at Spanish Fort (10-1)

Austin (11-0) at Shades Valley (8-3), Irondale

Ramsay (6-5) at Pinson Valley (11-0)

Muscle Shoals (9-2) at Oxford (11-0)

Clay-Chalkville (9-2) at Homewood (10-1)

CLASS 7A

Auburn (10-1) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-0), Mobile

Lee-Montgomery (7-3) at Central-Phenix City (10-0)

Mountain Brook (8-3) at Thompson (11-0), Alabaster

Hoover (8-3) at Hewitt-Trussville (11-0)

