Small plane crashes in Eufaula Saturday morning

A small plane crashed in a Eufaula field Saturday morning.

According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department Facebook page, an experimental type aircraft had engine trouble about four miles north of Eufaula while traveling from Marianna, Florida, to Atlanta, Georgia. The pilot managed to glide to Weedon Field, but a gust of wind forced the plane to the ground just short of the runway.

Eufaula police and fire crews responded to the scene, and the airport was temporarily closed.

The two people on board the plane sustained minor injuries.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

