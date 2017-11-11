Small plane crashes in Eufaula Saturday morning

Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.
It was last weekend when the video of an Alabama football fan smoking at Bryant-Denny Stadium went viral. But now the woman behind the cigarette is speaking out about her side of the story.
Paul George Dandan, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction and two counts of weapons offenses.
An argument over an order of nuggets turned physical, but it also was caught on cell phone video.
Veterans Day has special meaning this year in the small South Texas community where a church massacre occurred last weekend.
President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they are chatting each other up.
Vice President Mike and his wife, Karen, joined several dozen volunteers to give the Vietnam Veterans Memorial a holiday cleaning.
Jordan Chunn set Troy's all-time touchdown record with his 46th career score in Troy's 42-17 win Saturday over Coastal Carolina (1-9, 0-6).
Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.
