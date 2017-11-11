Huntingdon closes regular season on 9-game win streak

Huntingdon closed its season on a high note, winning its ninth game in a row. The Hawks will return with a 27-17 win over LaGrange, closing the regular season with a 9-1 record, and an undefeated 7-0 conference record.

The Hawks struck early and often, jumping out to an early 21-0 lead. Vic Jerald opened the scoring, a 1-yard touchdown run in the first. Jerald scored the first three touchdowns for Huntingdon on Saturday. He followed his first touchdown with a run from five yards out and then receiving a touchdown pass from Preston Samoden for 13 yards.

LaGrange wouldn't go away easily. The Panthers, down 27-3 in the fourth, would make a charge scoring 14 unanswered points, including recovering the onside kick while down 27-10. LaGrange turned that into a 49-yard touchdown on the first play of the drive. On that play, quarterback Connor Blair connected with Austin Sapp.

The Panthers wouldn't find the same luck on the ensuing kickoff as Huntingdon recovered the onside kick.

Samoden saw the bulk of the snaps on Saturday, completing 10-of-12 passes for 134 yards.

Vic Jerald led the ground game, posting 150 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns. Otis Porter again led all Hawks receivers in receiving. Porter hauled in 108 yards on 5 catches.

Last week, Huntingdon clinched its third conference championship in as many years.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.