No. 10 Auburn dominates No. 1 Georgia 40-17

After what seemed like a good game at the half, the No. 10 Auburn Tigers (8-2, 6-1) completely blew the game open in the second half en route to a 40-17 rout of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1).

It was all bark no bite from UGA on Saturday as the Dawgs struck on their first drive of the game, driving 70 yards in eight plays for the score. After that, it was all Auburn as the Tigers outscored Georgia 40-10 for the rest of the game.

Kerryon Johnson had himself a day on the ground.The 6-foot, 212 pound junior out of the Rocket City of Huntsville took off for more than 100 yards on the ground. In the fourth quarter, Johnson eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the season. Johnson finished with 167 yards for the game on more than 30 carries.

Johnson also caught two passes out of the backfield for 66 yards, including a long 55-yard catch-and-score in the fourth, diving into the end zone to push Auburn ahead 40-10.

Jarrett Stidham had a solid day at the quarterback position. The sophomore transfer accumulated 214 passing yards on 16-of-23 completions. He accompanied those 214 yards with three touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown.

The tale of the game Saturday was the Auburn defense. Coming into the game all the focus and talk was on who would control the line of scrimmage. Georgia entered averaging an SEC-best 279.3 yards per game rushing. On Saturday, the Tigers only allowed 46 total rushing yards.

This might now be the end of the Auburn/Georgia saga. The two could meet again in the SEC Championship game if Auburn can take the Iron Bowl. An Iron Bowl win would ensure that an Auburn/Georgia rematch happens in Atlanta in December.

With people now looking ahead to the Iron Bowl, Auburn still has one game to play before then. The Tigers will take on Sun Belt Conference opponent Louisiana Monroe at 11 a.m. on ESPN 2.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.