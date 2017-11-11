Tuskegee claims 2017 SIAC Championship with 13-6 win

On a cold, windy day in Fort Valley Georgia, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers took down the Fort Valley State Wildcats 13-6 Saturday, claiming the 2017 SIAC Championship.

Tuskegee (9-2, 7-0), used two rushing touchdowns and a strong defense to pull out Saturday's win. Hoderick Lowe was all the firepower the Golden Tigers needed to push past Fort Valley State (5-5, 5-2).

Lowe first scored in the first from 6-yards out. After playing most of the game with a four-point lead, Tuskegee found the end zone again in the fourth quarter with 7:44 remaining in the game. This time it was Lowe from 2-yards out to give Tuskegee a 13-3 lead.

Down 13-6, in their last chance offensively, the Wildcats came up short on a long fourth down attempt, turning the ball back over to the Golden Tigers. Tuskegee punted with nine seconds remaining in the game but the Wildcats were unable to turn in a last-second miracle.

Tuskegee finishes the regular season on a six-game winning streak. Saturday's championship is Tuskegee's 31st SIAC championship in school history.