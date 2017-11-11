Atlanta-based rapper vanishes in Montgomery

It’s been almost a week since an Atlanta-based rapper and his friend vanished from Montgomery without a trace.

The Montgomery Police Department said 29-year-old Edward Reeves, also known as Bambino Gold, and his friend, 30-year-old Kendrick Stokes, were reported missing on Tuesday.

Aieda Harris, Reeves’ mother, said on Sunday that the two went to the fair.

“They visited folk and they went out to the fair, you know a lot of people saw them at the fair plus they had posted it,” said Harris. “After they left the fair they were supposed to go and visit somebody else, so after they went to visit that other person, nobody’s seen or heard anything from them.”

They were last seen in a 2016 white Honda CRV.

Reeves’ family describes him as a loving father and a friend to everyone.

“It hurts… so bad. His son is who I worry about the most,” said Rosalyn Cook, Reeves’ niece.

Anyone with information on the location of either man should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

