Faulkner closes season with impressive win over Edward Waters

Faulkner's season will end in a 7-3 record highlighted by a 49-3 win in its final game over Edward Waters.

Faulkner (7-3, 4-1) pulled out nearly 500 total yards of offense in Saturday's win. Edward Waters (1-9, 0-9) was held to just 18 rushing yards in four quarters of action.

The scoring opened not even three minutes into the game with Clayton Nicholas launching a 55-yard bomb to Cameron Poe-Mitchell for the score. The high-powered Faulkner offense would be held to just these seven points in the opening quarter.

In the second period, Kawon Bryant broke a 20-yard run for a touchdown just moments into the quarter. Just before half, Nicholas connected with Joe Jones from 16 yards out to push Faulkner's lead to 21-0 at the break.

In the third quarter, it was Bryant again, this time from 18 yards out, scoring for the Eagles. At 28-0, Faulkner would go on to score three more times.

Nicholas threw for five touchdowns, and all five went to different receivers. In spreading the wealth, Nicholas dispersed his 305 passing yards among four primary receivers with eight different receivers catching a pass in total.

Faulkner finishes the season winning its final three games after losing to Southeastern 49-35 back on Oct. 14.

