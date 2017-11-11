ASU drops first game under Hill-Eley

After winning its first two games under interim coach Donald Hill-Eley, Alabama State (3-6, 3-3) dropped Saturday's contest to Grambling (9-1, 6-0) 24-7.

It was all Grambling in this one as the Tigers scored the game's first 24 points at ASU Stadium. Stats-wise, both teams were close as Grambling only held the edge in the total yards department by 104 yards.

The edge was in the air game as the Hornets threw for only 95 yards while giving up 205 yards passing to the Tigers. Grambling State quarterback Devante Kincade threw for two touchdowns in Saturday's game, turning the ball over zero times.

Martez Carter opened the scoring from 1-yard out in the first quarter. Before the half, Calief Samon caught a pass that went for seven yards and increased Grambling's lead to 14-0.

In a game that lasted nearly three hours, the ASU defense never seemed to wear down. While they did give up 24 points, it was the offense that struggled to get anything going.

They had one field goal attempt blocked, an interception thrown, one failure to convert on fourth down, and five three-and-outs in Saturday's game.

The Hornets will be on the road in next Saturday's game against Mississippi Valley State. That game will kick at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.