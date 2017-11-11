ASU drops first game under Hill-Eley

The Crimson Tide hit the road to Starkville to take on SEC West foe, Mississippi State.More >>
The NCAA has ruled University of Alabama freshman guard Collin Sexton will serve a one game suspension and will sit the season opener on Friday against Memphis at the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, MD.More >>
This week, the top two spots remain the same with the Tide still at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 1.More >>
The Top 4 teams remain in the same spot from last week. Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson.More >>
For the Alabama football team, the word 'next' doesn't mean 'next' opponent - it's 'next' guy up.More >>
After what seemed like a good game at the half, the No. 10 Auburn Tigers completely blew open in the second half en route to a 40-17 rout of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
The Auburn Tigers look to spoil the Bulldogs perfect season, as they play host to #1 Georgia.More >>
Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl says he can't comment on a report that states he hasn't been cooperating with the school's internal investigation into the program.More >>
It's No. 1 vs. No. 10. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is a sold out football game. If you're planning to head to Auburn for the game, be warned. There are counterfeit tickets.More >>
Faulkner's season will end in a 7-3 record highlighted by a 49-3 win in its final game over Edward Waters.More >>
Jordan Chunn set Troy's all-time touchdown record with his 46th career score in Troy's 42-17 win Saturday over Coastal Carolina (1-9, 0-6).More >>
After winning its first two games under interim coach Donald Hill-Eley, Alabama State (3-6, 3-3) dropped Saturday's contest to Grambling (9-1, 6-0) 24-7.More >>
On a cold, windy day in Fort Valley Georgia, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers took down the Fort Valley State Wildcats 13-6 Saturday, claiming the 2017 SIAC Championship.More >>
Huntingdon closed its season on a high note, winning its ninth game in a row. The Hawks will return with a 27-17 win over LaGrange, closing the regular season with a 9-1 record, and an undefeated 7-0 conference record.More >>
After what seemed like a good game at the half, the No. 10 Auburn Tigers completely blew open in the second half en route to a 40-17 rout of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
Six-time Olympic medal winning gymnast Aly Raisman says she is among the young women abused by a former USA Gymnastics team doctor.More >>
