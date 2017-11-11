Chunn sets TD record in Troy's 42-17 win

Jordan Chunn set Troy's all-time touchdown record with his 46th career score in Troy's 42-17 win Saturday over Coastal Carolina (1-9, 0-6).

Freshman cornerback Marcus Jones was the spark plug for Troy's engine as he returned not one, but two kickoffs for touchdowns. Jones opened the game with a kick return for a touchdown, and then followed that with another kickoff return after Coastal Carolina knocked through a field goal.

A week after taking Arkansas to the limit, losing 39-38 on the road, the Chanticleers seemed to be poised at home in Saturday's competition going toe-to-toe with the Trojans early on. At 14-10, the Trojans began to make their move.

Troy (8-2, 5-1) used a 10-play, 75-yard drive to push out to a 21-10 lead. Brandon Silvers took it in himself from 10-yards out, his fourth rushing score of the season. It was on the next drive where Chunn would set the record.

After Troy's defense forced a Coastal interception, Chunn powered in from 8-yards out to not only set the record, but increase Troy's lead to 18 after the extra point.

After the half, Coastal scored on its first possession, an 82-yard drive to pull back to within 11, but from there on out it was all Troy. The Trojans scored the game's final 14 points to coast to a 42-17 victory.

Senior quarterback Brandon Silvers passed for 206 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown pass was his eighth touchdown pass this year.

Junior wide-out Deondre Douglas caught three passes that resulted in 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Troy defense turned in another stellar performance. The Trojans are one of three teams to still not allow more than 24 points in a game this season, along with the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide, No. 3 Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, and the No. 8 Badgers of Wisconsin.

Next up for the Trojans are the Bobcats of Texas State. That game will kick from Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday, Nov. 24.

