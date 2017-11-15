Huntingdon prepares for first round of playoffs

The Crimson Tide are set to celebrate their national championship victory. The athletic department announced on Thursday that parade and celebration will be held Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m.More >>
Nick Saban will hold a press conference at 1 pm today with Crimson Tide juniors who plan to announce their plans for next season.More >>
"We want to use this as an opportunity for us to go out and develop confidence in our execution by the knowledge and experience we gain in this particular game."More >>
The Tide has a tough test when they host rival Tennessee, and Saban isn't taking the game lightly.More >>
This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.More >>
A day after losing Kerryon Johnson, Auburn's backfield just took another big loss. Kamryn Pettway is also NFL bound.More >>
Auburn's Carlton Davis and Kamryn Pettway have announced they will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Davis, a junior defensive back, made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday.More >>
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson is returning to Carver High School, his alma mater, where he'll coach the quarterbacks in the upcoming season.More >>
The Huntingdon Hawks closed out the regular season Saturday with a 27-17 win over rival LaGrange. The Hawks ended the season with a 9-1 overall record and 7-0 record in the USA South.More >>
Now, the Hornets return home for the first time with Eley leading them to take on the No. 11 Grambling State Tigers.More >>
Coastal Carolina carries a 1-8 record into Saturday's contest, but in its last game the team came close to defeating SEC opponent Arkansas on the road, losing by only one point.More >>
With the last game of the season approaching, Faulkner will remain at home to face Edward Waters, a team that is 1-8.More >>
Faulkner is trying to finish the season strong by winning its last three games of the season, and the team is on the right track after winning the first game 49-35 over Warner.More >>
Friends and loved ones are remembering a member of the University of Alabama Million Dollar band who died Monday, the same day Alabama played for the its 17th national championship.More >>
The University of Central Florida has beaten Auburn. Now it wants a piece of Alabama.More >>
Alabama football player Calvin Ridley will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, according to his Tweet.More >>
