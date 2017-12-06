Rescheduled Montgomery shredding event to take place Friday

A shredding event sponsored by Montgomery’s Clean City Commission, which was postponed due to a rainy weather forecast, will take place this Friday.

According to officials, MCC, Max Credit Union, AARP Alabama and Gilmore Services, the free shredding day will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event, which is also sponsored by City Councilmen Richard Bollinger, Charles Jinright and Arch Lee, is free and open to the public. To help fight back against identify theft, the public is encouraged to bring up to five boxes of old personal information. The shredding trucks will be located in the north parking lot of the Garrett Coliseum at 1555 Federal Drive.

This event is intended for private residential document shredding, officials say, not for business or company disposal. No advance document sorting is necessary either as the shredding equipment can destroy the paperwork with paper clips, staples or rubber bands.

Officials say Gilmore Services guarantees that all confidential records are disposed of properly. All of the shredded paper will be recycled.

While there is no cost associated with the shredding, participants are asked to consider bringing a donation of non-perishable food to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

