Montgomery offering Christmas tree recycling program

If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree in East Alabama, Auburn-Opelika residents can put their trees on curbs for pickup. T

If you’re looking to recycle your Christmas tree in East Alabama, Auburn-Opelika residents can put their trees on curbs for pickup. T

Thinking about what to do with your Christmas tree? How about recycling!

The Montgomery Clean City Commission, the city of Montgomery and the Alabama Department of Conservation will offer residents a tree recycling program from Saturday, Dec. 30 to Saturday, Jan. 6.

Officials are encouraging citizens to take their discarded Christmas trees to any one of the city’s regular Saturday trash pickup points from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are 13 locations to choose from to drop off Christmas trees. Those locations are:

Bellingrath Jr. High

Crampton Bowl

Crump Elementary

Dannelly Elementary

Goodwyn Jr. High

Halcyon Elementary

Harrison Elementary

Hayneville Road Elementary

Morningview Elementary

Sheridan Height Community Center

Southlawn Middle School

Vaughn Road Elementary

Wares Ferry Elementary.

For the address to these locations, please visit this link and click on sanitation department.

The Alabama Department of Conservations has a fish habitat program on big local reservoirs, such as Lake Martin and Lake Jordan. The recycled trees from Montgomery will be placed in these reservoirs which officials say will attract fish and anglers.

Trees put out by the road will be taken to the landfill.

For more information, please call the Montgomery Clean City Commission at 625-2175.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.