Editorial: It's Christmas time

It is the holiday season and Christmas Day is right around the corner. Ask anyone and they will be happy to tell you their own thoughts about what makes this time of year so special.

You have the Christmas music playing everywhere you go. Houses and businesses are decorated with lights, ornaments, inflatable decorations, and some even have a beautiful leg lamp on display. Of course, we all know by now the lamp was Italian as the box was labeled Frageeeeley.

Holiday treats and special meals are also key components to the season.

People are noticeably nicer. I only wish that the Christmas spirit would stay with people year-round. Maybe we should leave up the Christmas trees as a gentle reminder.

Christmas is the time for sharing time with family, exchanging gifts but more importantly for so many, including myself, Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

On behalf of all of us here at WSFA, I want to thank you for watching us and consuming us across all of our digital platforms year round and I would like to wish each of you a Merry Christmas and a Safe and Happy New year.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.