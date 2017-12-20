Guest Editorial: Montgomery County District Attorney

I am Montgomery County District Attorney, Daryl Bailey.

2017 was a violent year for Montgomery. I am alarmed at the increased number of violent cases that were filed in my office this past year.

To address this increase in cases, I recently added a Prosecutor to my Violent Crime Team. We have had many successes in the courtroom that have led to very heavy sentences for these violent offenders.

Our success in the courtroom is not enough. We have to come together as a community and reevaluate everything from our educational system, lack of resources provided to parents, lack of structured activities for our children and how we deal with our children in the juvenile justice system.

I am committed in 2018 to increasing our efforts to be more proactive regarding crime. I will continue our successful Juvenile Gun Reward initiative and our work in the schools through successful programs such as I-LEAD and the Helping Montgomery Families Initiative.

I know that the key to our children’s success is education.

In 2018, I will be leading discussions through neighborhood forums on your thoughts on how to reduce crime.

That old African Proverb that, "It takes a village to raise a child,” has never been truer. I love Montgomery and her citizens. I am asking you to join me in Making Montgomery safer and better in 2018.

Happy New Year!

