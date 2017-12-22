Senator-elect Jones launches transition website

Senator-elect Doug Jones announced Friday the launch of his temporary website.

According to Jones’ office, the webpage contains portals to submit scheduling and press requests and for interested applicants, to submit their resumes for positions on his staff.

"Since our historic victory last week, we have immediately begun recruiting a team that will help me best serve the people of Alabama and our country,” Jones said. “This website will be our foundation to build an operation that helps me find common ground with my colleagues in both parties and work to end the gridlock in Congress."

To learn more information about available positions, submit a resume or check out the other portals available, click this link.

