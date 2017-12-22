3 charged after Dothan apartment complex hit with gunfire

Three men are facing charges after Dothan Police say two occupied apartments buddings were damaged in a shooting.

Police say, Ryan Murry, 23 of Headland, Anthony Harper, 23 of Dothan, are both charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. David Markel Key, 20, is facing one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

On Thursday, officers were called to the 100 block of Kohler Court on a report of shots fired. While on the scene officers obtained information on a possible suspect that ran into a nearby apartment and a vehicle description seen leaving the scene.

Officers later spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Montgomery Highway and Reeves Street. The officers following the vehicle and witnessed the occupants throw a firearm from the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted and the occupants, later identified as Murry and Harper, were taken into custody

The suspect inside the apartment complex, later identified as Key, surrendered himself to police after SWAT was called to the scene.

All three suspects were taken to the Houston County Jail. Murry and Harper were placed under $40,000 bond each. Key’s bond has not been set at this time.

Police say three different apartments in the complex were struck by bullets and two of the three were occupied at the time of the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.