AL native, former Miss America reacts to emails between CEO, writer about her

Former Miss America and Opelika native Mallory Hagan was one of the winners of the Miss America pageant to be targeted by the organization's CEO and lead writer in emails recently released by the Huffington Post.

Hagan, who won the Miss America title for New York in 2013, reacted to the emails, which commented on her sex life and weight, on NBC's Today show Friday. She said she was not surprised by the emails.

"When I first read the emails in the article, I wasn't shocked but I was validated," she said. "For the longest time, I'd try to explain to people around me this is happening, or these things are being said. And (now I) have the ability to look on paper and say, 'See, I told you.'"

In the emails, Miss America CEO Sam Haskell described Hagan as "huge" and "gross." In one exchange with telecast lead writer Lewis Friedman, Haskell wrote, "Not a single day passes that I am not told some horrible story about Mallory," to which Friedman replied, "Mallory's preparing for her new career... as a blimp in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade."

The emails also speculated about how many men she'd slept with and ridiculed her for a bathing suit photo in which she appeared to have gained weight.

Dick Clark Productions, a television partner with Miss America, cut ties with the organization following the release of the emails. The company told The Associated Press Thursday night that it was made aware of the emails several months ago.

"We were appalled by their unacceptable content and insisted, in the strongest possible terms, that the Miss America Organization board of directors conduct a comprehensive investigation and take appropriate action to address the situation," they said in a statement. "Shortly thereafter, we resigned our board positions and notified MAO that we were terminating our relationship with them."

To read more about this situation, click here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.