Prattville man facing sexual abuse charges in Dothan

A Prattville man has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor after an incident that happened earlier in 2017.

According to Dothan Police, James Phillips Ward is facing charges of sexual abuse in the first degree.

Police say the incident happened between March and April when the victim and Phillips were both visiting Dothan. In late November the department received a complaint from a victim’s parents that they had found something on the victim’s phone in connection to the incident.

Police have not released what was found on the phone.

While both Phillips and the victim were both in Dothan, police say it wasn’t a planned meeting. The family says Phillips was a trusted person by the family.

Phillips was transported to the Houston County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.