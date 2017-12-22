WSFA 12 News joins forces with Project Roadblock to combat buzzed, drunk driving

WSFA 12 News viewers will see numerous public service messages aimed at reducing the number of buzzed and drunk drivers on the road during the holidays.

WSFA and broadcasters across the country have joined forces in an effort known as Project Roadblock.

Project Roadblock, an initiative of The Ad Council and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, is sponsored locally by My Stark, Bama Bud and the ABC Board of Alabama

The message is simple: buzzed driving is the same thing as driving drunk and it can cost you your life or ruin you financially. The average price tag for getting a DUI is $10,000.

Drinking and driving can affect everyone but those most at risk are men 21 to 34 years old.

This group often falls into three categories:

People who drink and drive yet don’t consider themselves to be hazards on the roadways or a drunk driver

Well-meaning “Average Joes” who don’t mean any harm but continue to drink and drive

People who either feel invincible or just unrealistically optimistic about the control they have over their lives

In 2014, 10,076 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes. These alcohol impaired-driving fatalities accounted for 31 percent of the total motor vehicle traffic fatalities in the United States.

It is not OK to drive drunk and it's not OK to let someone drive drunk.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, two in three people will be involved in an alcohol-related crash in their lifetime. However, the number of drunk driving deaths has been cut in half since 1980.

