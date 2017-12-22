Gov. Ivey awards more than $2.6M for emergency housing assistance

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $2.6 million to support homeless Alabamians and those who are in danger of becoming homeless.

According to the governor’s office, the funds are from the Emergency Solutions Grant program will support organizations across the state that provide shelter, legal and health services. The organizations also provide financial education for families and individuals without a residence.

"While many of us are preparing to spend the holiday season with family and friends, we must remember that there are some Alabamians struggling to keep a roof over their heads and others who don't have a place to call home at all," Ivey said. "I am pleased to provide these funds which provide important aid to many of these families at a critical time in their lives."

The grant program can provide assistance to these families with moving costs, including rental and utility deposits, according to the governor’s office.

The funds are being administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs which were made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"The Emergency Solutions Grant program helps families dealing with very difficult times avoid homelessness and take important steps to becoming independent and self-sufficient," ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. "ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey in providing this vital assistance to local programs who help families in need."

Ivey awarded the grants to 14 governments and community agencies that administer the program to a local shelter. Individuals or families requesting assistance can contact their local agency directly or may be referred by the program to a local shelter.

Below is a list of the awarded amounts and the name of the grant recipient:

$397,548 to the Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless (Autauga, Bullock, Elmore, Lowndes, and Montgomery counties)

$304,577 to the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless (Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Chambers, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Cleburne, Coffee, Conecuh, Coosa, Covington, Crenshaw, Cullman, Dale, Dallas, Escambia, Fayette, Geneva, Greene, Hale, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Lamar, Lee, Macon, Marengo, Marshall, Monroe, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Walker, Washington and Wilcox counties)

$257,084 to the city of Florence (Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion, and Winston counties)

$201,584 to 2nd Chance (domestic violence victims in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties)

$200,000 to Penelope House (Mobile)

$200,000 to the city of Birmingham (Birmingham)

$200,000 to the city of Tuscaloosa (Tuscaloosa County)

$200,000 to the city of Huntsville (Huntsville)

$200,000 to the city of Gadsden (Gadsden)

$154,000 to YWCA of Central Alabama (Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair and Walker counties)

$133,786 to the Shelby County Commission (Shelby County)

$126,000 to Housing First (Baldwin and Mobile counties)

$40,000 to the Mobile Area Interfaith Conference (inmates being released from Mobile County Metro Jail)

$20,000 to the Marshall County Commission (Marshall County

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.