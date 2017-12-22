Founding Trinity headmaster has died

The founding headmaster of Trinity Presbyterian School Raymond Boykin has died, according to Trinity's Head of School Kerry Palmer.

Palmer released this statement about Boykin's death to Trinity students, parents and faculty:

Dear Trinity Family:

It is with deep sadness that I report to you the passing of our beloved founding headmaster, Raymond Boykin. Coach Boykin answered the call to lead our school when it opened its doors in 1970, and he masterfully guided Trinity through its early years. After briefly retiring from education, Coach Boykin returned to Trinity as a coach and math teacher where his impact on students was simply immeasurable.

The majestic oak trees that stand along East Trinity Boulevard were planted by Coach Boykin. They, like our school, have grown and matured over these many years. I believe that they stand as a testament to what Coach Boykin did for Trinity: He had a vision, and he took the steps necessary to see that vision become a reality. That little "sapling" of a school way back in 1970 has grown into the "majestic oak" it is today in large part because of Raymond Boykin and the fine educators he recruited to help establish our school. It was cultivated and cared for as he coached and taught countless Trinity students through the years. And, just like those great oaks, our school will stand and thrive for years to come—a permanent testament to a great man.

Please join me in keeping the Boykin family in your prayers. We will notify you of memorial arrangements as soon as they are available.

God bless,

Kerry Palmer

Head of School