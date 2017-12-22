Nonprofit program providing hot meals for families in need

Hundreds of families in need who live in and around Pike County will have a hot meal for Christmas. Volunteers from the nonprofit group Turkeys From Heaven spent Friday morning grilling turkeys and putting together bags filled with holiday sides like green bean casserole and cranberry sauce.

This is the organization's fourth year serving. In their first year, they fed around 100 people. This year, they will feed over 400. Organizers say it's all thanks to donations from the community - from people who donate money to buy turkeys or give their time to prep, cook, and deliver the meals.

Organizers and volunteers say it means a lot to be able to provide this service.

"Christmas is about giving. It's about helping people out. You can see all the guys here. It's a good time and it's for a good cause, " said Charles Rawls from Turkeys From Heaven.

Kelly Sanders, who organizes the program, says the impact of the Turkeys From Heaven program reaches beyond the people who will get a Christmas meal.

"Most of the community has adopted this as their mission and I think this is so important because the children get involved, and the people get involved, and it changes their whole perspective on Christmas time and the true importance of giving," said Sanders.

12-year-old Beaux Mizell said he was eager to come out and serve.

"It just makes me feel good to do this because I know some people are in need. They need some food for Christmas and it makes me happy to do this," said Mizell.

Volunteers delivered the turkeys to families Friday afternoon. Turkeys from Heaven also has organizers in other areas like the Wiregrass.

