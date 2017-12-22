Safe driving a top priority for ALEA this holiday season

The roads are already filling up as people travel for the holidays, and that is expected to increase over the next couple of days as people head to their holiday destinations.

Safe driving is the top priority for law enforcement this holiday season. Alabama State Troopers will be patrolling in full force to try and ensure that people are driving with caution.

“Exercise some patience. Practice those defensive driving skills because you might be doing everything right in your vehicle, you may be obeying the law, everybody might be buckled up in your car, but that doesn’t mean that everybody around you is doing the same thing. So understand that, so just pay attention to what’s going on outside of your vehicle because that drunk driver may be behind you, he may be beside you,” says Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton.

The agency says they’ve already investigated over 580 traffic fatalities this year, and want to keep the number at just that during the rest of this holiday season.

“The tragic thing about that is its preventable. Traffic crashes are preventable. People do not have to die because of traffic crashes. They are avoidable. We do not call them accidents for a reason because they’re not accidents," said Thornton. "They’re happening because of driver error, because of someone making a mistake behind the wheel, disobeying the law, being careless, whatever the case may be and these crashes are happening because of things that can be prevented.”

Officials say that avoiding drinking and driving and also being aware of your surroundings can help prevent some of those crashes.

