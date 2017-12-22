Last minute shopping on ahead of "Super Saturday"

With just days left to go before Christmas, the mad dash is on for holiday shoppers.

According to the Alabama Retail Association, it seems like most waited until the last minute to go shopping this year.

"Really more than half of people say they still have some gifts left to check off their Christmas shopping lists," said Melissa Warnke with the Alabama Retail Association.

According to the ARA, the weekend before Christmas is said to be the busiest shopping weekend of the year, even busier than Black Friday. That’s because it’s too late to order anything online.

“In-store shopping is going to be the huge place where people are going this weekend because at this point it’s too late to get anything delivered or shipped,” said Warnke.

The ARA said 53 percent of consumers plan do some sort of last-minute Christmas shopping over the weekend.

The Saturday before Christmas is more commonly referred to as “Super Saturday.” This year, “Super Saturday” falls on the day before Christmas Eve.

“This really is your last opportunity to go out and do a lot of your shopping and so brick and mortar retailers are going to be especially busy,” Warnke said.

Waiting until the last-minute can actually pay off.

“This is probably where you’re going to find the best deals of the season because it’s that last push. They want to get shoppers in and sell what they can before the holiday,” said Warnke.

If you are planning on going shopping over the weekend, prepare for filled-up parking lots with busy stores full of holiday shoppers all weekend long.

Who knows? Maybe even Santa has a few things left to get on his list.

For a list of all the stores that will be open later hours in EastChase click here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.