Lee County Humane Society needing extra cat supplies for Christmas

The Lee County Humane Society is asking for the community’s help. They say they're in need of cat supplies.

They currently have over 50 cats in the shelter and say they run out of litter on a weekly basis. Officials say they have been receiving a lot of stray animals this holiday season.

“Our intake rate has been higher than average this year because our winter thus far has been pretty warm. So we are still getting a lot more stray animals than we typically would this time of year, including lots and lots of stray kittens,” said Lee County Humane Society Outreach and Development Coordinator Mary Wynne-Kling.

Supplies can be taken or shipped directly to the shelter. A full list of their needs can be found at the humane society's website. Cash donations are also always welcomed.

