Lee County Humane Society needing extra cat supplies for Christmas

A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.More >>
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.More >>
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.More >>
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.More >>
Fire hits a shopping mall in southern Philippine city of Davao and official say some two dozen employees may have been trapped inside.More >>
Fire hits a shopping mall in southern Philippine city of Davao and official say some two dozen employees may have been trapped inside.More >>
One of the deadliest storms to hit the Philippines this year has blown out of the country's south after unleashing flash floods and landslides that reportedly left more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.More >>
One of the deadliest storms to hit the Philippines this year has blown out of the country's south after unleashing flash floods and landslides that reportedly left more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.More >>
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >>
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >>
President Donald Trump is reacting to news reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife.More >>
President Donald Trump is reacting to news reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife.More >>
For the 62nd year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking Santa Claus' trip around the globe.More >>
For the 62nd year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking Santa Claus' trip around the globe.More >>