Santa gets one last checkup at Maxwell AFB

It's the night before Christmas and Santa is no doubt readying his sleigh but before that, he stopped by Maxwell Air Force Base for one last-minute checkup.

Maj. Brandon Hemphill, Flight Surgeon with the 908th Airlift Wing's 357th Airlift Squadron conducted the checkup and according to him, ole St. Nick looks pretty good.

"He's in pretty good shape considering his age and the work he does. Getting in and out of the sleigh, down and back up all those chimneys puts a lot of stress on the body. Despite his age and everything he is still physically capable of safely performing his annual flight duties again this year," said Hemphill.

Remember to leave a few extra cookies and milk behind for the big guy as an extra "thank you" for the work he does in one night.

Hemphill conducted the checkup on Santa back on Dec. 2, but jolly St. Nick is clear for takeoff. tonight.

