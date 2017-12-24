Police: Teen resisted arrest, led to use of physical force

The Troy Police Department has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate after officers arrested a 17-year-old using physical force.

According to police, Troy officers saw the teen walk from behind a closed downtown business Saturday around 11:52 p.m. As the officers exited their patrol vehicle and approached, they say the subject fled on foot. Police say they apprehended the teen on Madison Street but he refused to comply with officers' demands to put his hands behind his back.

Police say the subject struggled and reached for his waistband as if reaching for a weapon. Officers said this led to them using physical force to restrain him.

The 17-year-old was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment then to UAB for further treatment. He was charged with obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Police say officers returned to the area and the path the teen ran and found a handgun lying on the ground. It was placed into evidence for further processing.

The case is still under investigation. Police say because of the subject's age, no further information will be released at this time.

